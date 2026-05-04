Harp Fest Concert May 8

Marina Roznitovsky Oster, who teaches harp at the University of Nevada, Reno and is the principal harpist for the Reno Phil, Reno Chamber Orchestra, and Tahoe Symphony, says that Harp Fest has been 'going on for about sixteen years annually.'

At the May 8 concert, says Roznitovsky Oster, 'you will hear some solo pieces for harp, you will hear some chamber music involving harp, and you will hear a very festive harp ensemble.' That ensemble includes no fewer than 25 harpists this year, 'including some that travel from far away to be able to participate in it.' In addition, she says that 'we have other guest artists, cellists, conductors, violinists, we have dancers, we have pianists, we have percussionists.'

Another part of the May 8 concert is that the audience is encouraged to dress up. 'The theme is nature,' according to Roznitosky Oster, who herself appears in the guise of a mermaid in the event poster. 'But it's not all about mermaids … wear a tuxedo or an evening dress if you like, or dress up in whatever costume or whatever you feel like that day.' Also available at the concert are face painting and 'scrumptious harp- and nature-themed treats, and all kinds of goodies that are related to our concert theme.'

Her teaching and many concerts, including Harp Fest, keep Roznitovsky Oster busy. 'It keeps life so interesting and so full … Art is beautiful and so fulfilling and enriching, and I just can't imagine my life without sharing this with my students, with my close ones, with the community.'

The Harp Fest concert is Friday, May 8 at 7.30 p.m. at UNR's Nightingale Concert Hall. events.unr.edu for more.

–

Support for 'Arts on the Airwaves' comes from The Nevada Arts Council… a state agency that provides public funding and support to artists and organizations, that benefit Nevadans in cities and rural communities statewide. More at NVArtsCouncil.org.