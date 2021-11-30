-
Lee en español.Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a bill on August 11 that shields most Nevada businesses from “frivolous lawsuits” related to COVID-19 — a measure…
-
The 32nd Special Session of the Nevada Legislature is over. Lawmakers adjourned sine die early Thursday morning after spending a week passing several…
-
A contentious bill meant to provide businesses and some government agencies immunity from COVID-19-related death and injury suits is now on it’s way to…
-
Lawmakers in Nevada are rolling back protections granted to law enforcement officers under investigation. The protections were just put into place last…
-
Black Lives Matter protests have erupted across the country, and in Nevada, and with them, demands for police reform. In response, lawmakers in Nevada…
-
Lawmakers have spent the three days in Carson City debating a host of issues as part of the 32nd Special Session of the Nevada Legislature. KUNR News…
-
Voters in Nevada will likely have the option of, once again, voting by mail in this upcoming general election. That’s after lawmakers approved a measure…