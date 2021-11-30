-
Reno Attorney Karl Hall is refusing to recuse himself from defending the city against a lawsuit despite demands from the mayor that he step down.The…
Reno attorney Mark Mausert issued a blistering rebuttal to the city’s handling of investigations into alleged misconduct of former City Manager Andrew…
The City of Reno has released two investigation reports on misconduct allegations against former City Manager Andrew Clinger, which were made by three…
Reno City Manager Andrew Clinger has resigned, effective October 9, amid allegations of professional misconduct including sexual harassment.In a statement…
Reno City Council held a short special hearing Tuesday afternoon to approve additional funds to investigate claims against City Manager Andrew Clinger.…
Reno City Council is holding a special meeting next Tuesday to consider granting more money toward a sexual harassment probe of embattled City Manager…
Reno City Council has hired a Las Vegas law firm to handle its investigation of City Manager Andrew Clinger, who's facing allegations of sexual…
Reno City Manager Andrew Clinger is placing himself on voluntary leave amid a sexual harassment probe.In an email to staff on Monday, Clinger wrote he…
Reno City Council is appointing an independent counsel to review complaints of alleged misconduct by City Manager Andrew Clinger.During a special meeting…
A canceled City Council meeting has a local advocacy organization raising questions about the city's priorities for addressing affordable…