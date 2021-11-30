-
Many mural-painting events let the public gaze upon artists decorating a wall. However, this July during Artown, a community workshop in Spanish Springs…
Música bilingüe Sonia De Los Santos, con miembros de su banda, Sinuhé Padilla y Martín Vejarano, recientemente visitaron a Reno, Nevada como parte del…
Over the last several years, artists in Reno have created many colorful murals around town. The University of Nevada, Reno is archiving that street art…
Through the first week of August, Wilbur D. May Arboretum in Reno will be illuminated by nearly forty larger-than-life Chinese lanterns. The touring…
Dickerson Road is a one-mile, dead end street in an industrial area of Reno. It has a gritty history, including crime, motorcycle clubs and even a hippie…
Artown is underway in Reno, and along with some big names, this year’s month-long celebration of the arts also includes a master of a small instrument:…
This Saturday, July 14, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony joins with the Nevada Museum of Art to celebrate Native American art, culture, community and…
The Reno Rodeo is now in its 99th year. On top of the organization's ten-day annual event, the group also aims to pass down skills and Western culture to…
Artown is in its 23rd year. The month-long festival is something many look forward to. There are nearly 500 total workshops, exhibits, events and…
The city of Sparks was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, and they hope residents will have a say in how to spend…