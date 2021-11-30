-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Mar. 4, 2021.More Than 14 Percent Of Nevadans Have Received First COVID-19 ShotBy Lucia…
Avalanches in the Rocky Mountains killed four people late last week, three in Colorado and one in Wyoming. Drew Hardesty is with the Utah Avalanche…
On a frigid Tuesday evening, Brent Yatkeman is scrambling to save an avalanche victim buried in the snow somewhere on a ski hill near Park City, Utah.
After filing trademark protections last year, the Utah-based e-commerce giant Backcountry.com has filed several lawsuits against organizations with the…
With the season’s first snow, the local Sierra Avalanche Center is gearing up its education efforts. Back-country skiing is booming in the Reno-Tahoe…