-
One ballot question this year asks Nevada voters if background checks should be required for private gun sales and transfers, including those at gun…
-
Question 1 on this year’s ballot asks voters whether background checks should be required on private gun sales and transfers, including those done online…
-
This November, Nevadans will vote whether to expand background checks to private gun sales. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray reports the National Rifle…
-
The Background Check Initiative would expand background checks to private gun sales made online and at gun shows. Reno Public Radio’s Michelle Bliss…