Bill Harrah

Standing tall on North Center Street, Harrah’s Casino has been a staple in Reno’s gaming industry. The iconic property was sold last year and will…
The great American road trip is a cultural institution, with cars full of travelers touring the country every summer. But for some, it’s the car itself…
The casinos in the Reno-Tahoe area have long offered much more than just gambling, but the world of casino entertainment has changed quite a bit through…
The iconic Harrah family estate in south Reno, known as Rancharrah, has been sold to developers. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Bliss reports that the deal…