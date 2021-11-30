blood donation

-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.Bus driver strike in Washoe Co. ends amid negotiationsBy Michelle BillmanThe…
-
Scientists at Colorado State University have developed a way to make sure blood transfusions don't transmit the COVID-19 virus, according to a new study .
-
Amid the COVID-19 epidemic, blood drives on campuses and corporate offices across the Mountain West have been cancelled. That's led to a " severe blood...
-
Nevadans woke up this morning to hear that the nation’s deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place in their state. And within hours, a…