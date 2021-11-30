-
Many tribal leaders are used to stretching every dollar that comes their way. Last year, they were faced with a different problem: millions in badly...
-
States only have a few weeks left to spend federal COVID-19 relief funds, which is spurring lawmakers around the Mountain West to pass major aid deals now.
-
Read in English.El 14 de julio el Comité de Finanzas Provisionales de la Legislatura aprobó por unanimidad más de $800,000 dólares en fondos de emergencia…
-
Lee en español.The Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee unanimously approved more than $800,000 of emergency funding on July 14 for a federal program…
-
Read in English.A partir de este lunes, los nevadenses que se encuentren atrasados en el pago de su alquiler mensual pueden solicitar asistencia a través…
-
On Thursday, Governor Sisolak will meet with the Intertribal Council of Nevada to discuss issues related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Our…