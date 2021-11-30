-
The Mountain West is home to dozens of far-right extremist groups. In the wake of the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6, lawmakers are mulling how to...
-
In 1965, John Lewis was nearly killed as he led a group of protesters across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to protest racial discrimination in voting. On Sunday, his body crossed that bridge one last time.
-
Coming into the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucus, many LGBTQ+ voters say they want to see presidential candidates who will speak out about the community's…
-
The federal Civil Rights Act passed in 1964, but for years before that, activists across the country were campaigning for equal rights in their own…