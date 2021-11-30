-
Dulce Leyva is a bilingual contact tracer who lives in Reno, Nevada. Her job is to reach out to people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus…
Nevada officials reported a little over 3,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday. As Nevada sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, contact tracers are struggling to keep…
In April, Google and Apple launched software that state health authorities can use to build COVID-19 contact tracing apps. But fewer than half of U.S....
Japanese health officials claim their different approach to contract tracing is one of the “secrets” to their early success in containing COVID-19. But what is so-called "retrospective contact tracing"?
NPR surveyed all 50 states to find out how many people they have doing contact tracing — one of the essential tools for keeping outbreaks from flaring up. Look up your state to see how it's doing.
Coverage of novel coronavirus is supported by the Mick Hitchcock, Ph.D., Project for Visualizing Science, a science reporting project from the Reynolds…
