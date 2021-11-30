COVID-19 Budget Crisis

-
Congressional committees now move to the next stage of finalizing the details of President Biden's $1.9 trillion bill. Democrats are using a process that can pass the legislation on a party-line vote.
Tax revenues in Nevada have declined during the pandemic, which may soon force lawmakers to make some tough decisions in the months ahead, such as…
President-Elect Joe Biden shares details of how his administration hopes to tackle the country's public health crisis. It's an aggressive plan that he needs Congress to fund.
The president-elect on Thursday evening outlined his plan for coronavirus relief — one of the core issues he hopes to tackle in his first days of office.
With days left before Congress aims to wrap for the year, Republicans and Democrats appear more willing to negotiate on a COVID-19 relief bill. But key sticking points remain.
States only have a few weeks left to spend federal COVID-19 relief funds, which is spurring lawmakers around the Mountain West to pass major aid deals now.
A federal program called Pandemic EBT has been a lifeline for many low-income families recently. But unless Congress acts, it’ll expire at the end of...
As Nevada’s unemployment crisis heads into its sixth month, some claimants are still in limbo in a system swamped by more than a million applications for…
A new report shows that the COVID-19 recession has households in the Mountain West facing high hardship rates, especially when it comes to rent and food...
Daniel Bear lives in Kenilworth, Utah, a small community of around 200 people between Salt Lake City and Moab. Earlier this year, Bear suffered a...