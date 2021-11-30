-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, May 7, 2021.Renown Health To Close Its Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccine ClinicBy Michelle…
-
Here are the morning news headlines for Monday, Apr. 19, 2021.Rural Sheriffs Sign Letter Blaming Biden Administration For “Illegal Immigration”By Paul…
-
With less than six weeks until the end of the 2021 legislative session, the general public can, once again, enter the Legislative Building in Carson City,…
-
Nevada lawmakers have less than two months until they're forced to wrap up the 2021 session, and they still have a lot of work left to do. For the past…
-
This week officially marked the halfway point of Nevada’s 81st Legislative Session. And with less than 60 days until lawmakers are forced to end the…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021.Death Penalty Debate Reemerges In Nevada After Past StallsBy The Associated…
-
The last time the state of Wyoming executed someone was in 1992. "When that execution actually occurred, I felt it," said Sen. Cale Case. "And people...
-
Death row inmate Scott Dozier was scheduled to be the first person executed in Nevada in more than a decade. Just hours before Wednesday night's…
-
The Nevada Department of Corrections is still moving forward with plans for a new execution facility in Ely in light of pharmaceutical powerhouse, Pfizer,…