When a loved one has dementia, you go through stages of acceptance. At first, you explain away the changes in their problem solving, judgment and memory.…
In pandemic times, we’re all forced into our singular places, whether we enjoy being there or not. That can mean so many different outcomes for us as…
Prestige Care and Carson Tahoe Health recently broke ground on a new skilled nursing and memory care center in Carson City. Our contributor Brook Bentley…
The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is giving people with dementia, and their caretakers, the chance to safely enjoy the outdoors through their…
Today on the University of Nevada School of Medicine health watch, we’re talking about geriatric medicine and dementia. Our guests are Dr. Alia Tuqan.…
In his documentary Alive Inside, which won the audience award at Sundance last year, Filmmaker Michael Rossato-Bennett captures the joy that music brings…