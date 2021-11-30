Democratic Primary

-
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is the favorite, as progressives seem to be coalescing around him and moderates are split among several candidates.
After Iowa's debacle, the Democratic presidential nominating contest has moved to New Hampshire. Follow NPR's coverage.
The top target is Pete Buttigieg. He faced a barrage of attacks as the other Democratic candidates seek to blunt his momentum from a strong showing in Iowa.
Come this November, the general election will be just a year away. Looking ahead, KUNR's Paul Boger sat down with NPR National Political Correspondent Don…
Clark County Commissioner and Democrat, Steve Sisolak, is arguably primed to become the frontrunner for his party's nomination for governor, based on…
This spring, six Nevada democrats are vying to become their party's nominee for governor. Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani is among the…