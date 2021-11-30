desert national wildlife refuge

-
The U.S. Military could gain control over more than 1,300 square miles of public land in Nevada currently managed as a wildlife refuge under a bill passed…
-
The U.S. military is asking Congress for control over more public land in Nevada, and much of that could come at the expense of the Desert National…
-
Wild animals are protected within dozens of wildlife refuges across the Mountain West. But some of those areas are contaminated, because they used to be…
-
In a strong bipartisan message, the Nevada legislature says it will not welcome a proposed expansion of a U.S. Air Force training range into the state's…