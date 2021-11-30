Dia de los muertos

-
For the Day of the Dead, families build altars, decorate graves and remember their loved ones. This year, many are remembering parents, siblings and children who died in the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Para muchos latinos en todo el mundo, el 1 de noviembre es el comienzo de dos días de festividad: el Día de los Muertos, una celebración para recibir a…
-
For many Latinos around the world, Friday is the start of a two-day holiday: Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead. It’s a celebration to welcome back…