Election Reform

-
Here are your local morning news headlines for Wednesday, May 26, 2021.Governor Sisolak Signs Criminal Justice BillsBy Paul BogerNevada Gov. Steve Sisolak…
-
Nevada lawmakers have less than two months until they're forced to wrap up the 2021 session, and they still have a lot of work left to do. For the past…
-
This week officially marked the halfway point of Nevada’s 81st Legislative Session. And with less than 60 days until lawmakers are forced to end the…
-
Nevada lawmakers gave themselves a little breathing room this week, delaying the first major deadline of the 2021 legislative session. But even though…
-
They may be in the minority, but Republicans in the Nevada legislature have set an agenda that includes bolstering the economy and reopening the state's…