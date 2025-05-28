Top Nevada Democratic legislator proposes open-ish primary elections

Nonpartisans are the biggest voting bloc in the state, according to the Nevada Secretary of State , but they can’t participate in many primaries, like contests for president, U.S. Senate, governor, and county commission.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager sponsored the Assembly Bill 597 on Monday.

“As the number of unaffiliated registered voters grows through automatic voter registration or otherwise, we’d like to give them the opportunity to vote in the partisan primary election that may align with their ideology without having to re-register,” Yeager said in a statement to KUNR.

However, Doug Goodman, the founder and executive director of Nevadans for Election Reform , said open primaries would be better.

Right now, nonpartisans can change their registration to affiliate with a major political party to vote in partisan contests. Goodman said the bill is almost as cumbersome as same-day registration.

“You’re still telling me I’ve got to select a party. Let’s say I like a Democratic candidate for one race, I like a Republican Party candidate for another, I’ve got to decide. And I shouldn’t have to do that. So it’s a very small step. It’s recognition of a problem,” Goodman said.

The Washoe County Republican Party was quick to denounce the bill in its email newsletter, stating that the bill would cause voter confusion.

“There is a risk that some voters may misunderstand the significance of their choices or inadvertently influence partisan primaries, which could impact party integrity,” said GOP chair Bruce Parks.

On the other hand, the Nevada Democratic Party supports the legislation.

“Expanding access to the ballot box is a core value of the Democratic Party. Given the growth among nonpartisans in Nevada, particularly among young and diverse voters, giving nonpartisans the opportunity to vote in partisan primaries will strengthen the Democratic process,” Tai Sims, NV Dems spokesperson, said in a statement to KUNR.

Sims’ position reflects an about-face for the party, which joined Republicans in opposing Ballot Question 3 last year . The failed initiative would have implemented open primaries and ranked-choice voting statewide. Yeager reiterated in November that he would not pursue open primaries , which would allow any voter to participate in any partisan race, regardless of affiliation.

If AB 597 passes, it will take effect for the 2026 midterms.