Elko County Public Schools

In an upcoming special election, voters will decide if Elko County School District should take out $150 million in bonds for capital improvement projects over the next six years. To learn more, KUNR’s Michelle Billman spoke to Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez, a bilingual reporter with The Nevada Independent who is based in Elko and has been covering this story.
With about 10,000 students, Elko County Schools are considered a moderately sized district. However, geographically, it's among the largest public school…