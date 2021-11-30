-
Dimitrios Kyriakou had a successful career coaching professional basketball in Greece, but he always dreamed of coaching in the United States. It was a…
Danell Wilson-Perlman brings female entrepreneurs back to her home country of South Africa for an immersion program that connects them with other female…
Wanting to explore and see the world in her early twenties, Karen Goforth came to the United States from Melbourne, Australia about 40 years ago. When she…
Sparks resident Adriana Marin-Herrera was born in Cali, Colombia and moved to the United States when she was 16. It was not an easy transition, but…
Mohammad Reza Sadrian is a PhD student at the University of Nevada, Reno who studies Atmospheric Sciences. Even though Sadrian has an F-1 visa, which…
This week, KUNR is airing a series called “First Days in America.” Today, we hear from Alma Del Rio. She’s an interpreter at Renown Regional Medical…
Alejandro Lugo is adapting to driving in the U.S. In his hometown of San Salvador, he says he’s used to getting away with things.“People don’t follow stop…
Emma Sepulveda entered the United States after fleeing the 1973 military coup in Chile. Decades later, she directs the Latino Research Center at the…
When Manuel Mederos crossed the Mexican border into the US, he watched his sister being picked up by border patrol and spent the next day wondering if he…
Emanuele Ziaco used to live in an Italian city older than the Bible, but in 2012 he moved to Reno to study trees. Student reporter Joey Lovato recently…