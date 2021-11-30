Governor Sandoval

-
Seventeen governors from across the nation have agreed to work together to advance clean, renewable energy initiatives. Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick has…
-
Nevada’s rural community colleges are cash-strapped. That will only get worse under the current budget proposal. Leaders from those colleges will be in…
-
If you’re scratching your head about why the treasurer is designing the state’s budget, you’re not the only one. In an unprecedented move, Nevada State…
-
Traci Davis became interim superintendent for Washoe County Schools when Pedro Martinez was relieved of his duties last summer. It was a decision by the…