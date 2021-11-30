-
There are only four days left in Nevada's 81st legislative session, and lawmakers are scrambling to get bills out of the door and onto the governor's…
-
Nevada lawmakers are taking up a last-minute effort to give casinos greater authority to ban firearms from their properties.SB452 gives casinos of a…
-
Nevada lawmakers gave themselves a little breathing room this week, delaying the first major deadline of the 2021 legislative session. But even though…
-
Nevada is home to the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. As the caucus approaches, gun reform is one key issue that Democratic presidential…