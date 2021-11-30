-
Nurit Stites is the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. She visits classrooms around Washoe County to share her family’s story with young people, and she…
South Lake Tahoe resident Leon Malmed is a child of the Holocaust. When he was a young boy, his parents were rounded up and deported to Auschwitz. A…
Local resident Julia Oversloot is the author of Decency and Luck: Two Dutch Couples During World War II. It's the story of her parents, who helped a…
Hélène Berr is often referred to as the Anne Frank of France. A traveling exhibit based on her personal diary is now open at the Northwest Reno Library.…
After more than 20 years of waiting, Reno author Judith Schumer has finally published In the Presence of My Enemies, the story of Holocaust survivor Adam…
Max Garcia is a 92-year-old Holocaust survivor who visited Reno this week from San Francisco to share his story of suffering starvation and torture while…
During the Holocaust, people often turned a blind eye to the horrific fate of their Jewish neighbors and acquaintances. But there were also many who took…