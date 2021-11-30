-
Read or listen to the morning news headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
-
Washoe County’s homeless shelter is facing staffing shortages and safety issues.The Nevada Cares Campus opened almost six months ago and nearly 600 people…
-
The Our Place shelter in Sparks began moving in families experiencing homelessness about a year ago. There is space for roughly 140 women and 40 families,…
-
The City of Reno has ramped up the clearing of homeless encampments over the last month. KUNR Morning Edition host Noah Glick checks in with reporter…
-
A group of advocates protested outside of Reno City Hall 24/7 for seven days straight, demanding the city stop the ongoing clearing of homeless…
-
The Reno City Council has approved the use of a local park as the location for an emergency homeless shelter. As KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck reports, the city…
-
Washoe County has officially opened the doors to Our Place to Grow, a shelter for unhoused families with children in Sparks. Units for women will be…