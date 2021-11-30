-
KUNR Today: Washoe Co. Sees Fourth Delta Variant Death, Councilmember Brekhus Running For Reno MayorHere are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, July 23, 2021.Tamarack Fire Prompted More Evacuations Thursday, Has Burned Roughly 50K Acres…
There are four seats open on the Reno City Council this election. This Is Reno recently held a forum where the candidates expressed how they would address…
In what might be the tightest city council race in Reno, two-term incumbent Jenny Brekhus is facing a challenge by real estate agent J.D. Drakulich.…
The makeup of the Reno City Council is staying the same, as all four seats up for grabs have been filled by incumbents.Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick…