-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.Heller Refuses To Say Who Won 2020 ElectionBy KUNR StaffFormer U.S. Senator…
-
KUNR Today: WCSD On The Hook For $20M Tax Repayment, New Nev. Driver’s Licenses Cause Issues For TSAHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.WCSD Lawsuit Dismissed, On The Hook For $20M Tax RepaymentBy KUNR StaffThe…
-
It's been about a month since the news broke that Vegas power player Sheldon Adelson secretly purchased the largest newspaper in state, the Las Vegas…
-
The owner of the Las Vegas Review-Journal was revealed Wednesday as casino magnate Sheldon Adelson. The news came after widespread complaints about the…
-
A mystery is swirling around the identity of the anonymous buyer of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, who purchased the paper last week for $140 million. Reno…