Making It To Graduation

-
All week, KUNR has been exploring the challenges that young people face on their way to graduation. But some obstacles are often too hard to overcome.…
-
We often hear Nevada’s high school graduation rate described as low, dismal, embarrassing. It sits at 70 percent while some states are approaching 90.…
-
All week, KUNR has been looking at students who have excelled despite adversity. Some who have intellectual challenges like autism have a harder time…
-
A historic tax hike of more than a billion dollars will soon help reform K-12 education in Nevada. But how will that money be tracked to make sure it…
-
All this week, KUNR is exploring what it takes for Nevada’s high schoolers to make it to graduation. In our state, English Language Learners have a dismal…
-
There are about 2,300 students in the Washoe County School District who are homeless and they’re at much greater risk for dropping out of school. But,…