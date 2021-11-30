-
The Nevada department of taxation Monday approved temporary regulations that open the door for marijuana establishments to begin selling recreational pot…
As Nevada’s approval of recreational cannabis has created more industry buzz, another medical marijuana company has entered the Nevada market. Our…
An empty lot in downtown Reno will soon house a locally-owned medical marijuana dispensary called Mynt. Our contributor Brook Bentley of the Northern…
Medical marijuana dispensaries have been popping up across Nevada. Those businesses are eagerly waiting to see if the ballot initiative to legalize…
MedMen, a marijuana management and capital firm based in Los Angeles, broke ground on a new production and cultivation facility this month in Washoe…
Because medical marijuana is not federally approved, access for veterans is an issue nationwide, including in Nevada's 2nd Congressional District.Reno…
Carson City’s first medical marijuana dispensary is set to open this month. Our contributor Brook Bentley of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has the…
The Drug Enforcement Administration, or DEA, recently announced that it's opening some doors for research into cannabis, but at least for now, the drug…
California will vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana come November. Our California-based reporter Amy Westervelt has that story.“How many…
Elko is extending its ban on medical marijuana shops despite comments from residents who want it lifted.Elko Daily Free Press reporter Marianne McKown…