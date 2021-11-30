Megan Messerly

-
Read in English.Un proyecto de ley que elevará el salario mínimo a $12 dólares para 2024 técnicamente entró en vigor el 1 de julio de 2019, aunque el…
-
Lee en español.Laws implementing a wide range of criminal justice reforms, establishing a state board responsible for regulating marijuana and creating a…
-
Read in English.La mayoría de los médicos de Nevada creen que podrán mantener sus puertas abiertas solo entre dos y seis meses más, a menos que el volumen…
-
Lee en español.A majority of Nevada doctors believe they can only keep their doors open for another two to six months unless the volume of patients…
-
Lee en español.Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders notched a decisive victory in Nevada’s presidential caucus on Saturday, cementing his frontrunner status and…
-
Read in English.El Senador de Vermont Bernie Sanders ganó el caucus presidencial de Nevada este sábado, cuatro años después de perder al estado por un…
-
El Día del Caucus Demócrata en Nevada tendrá lugar el sábado 22 de febrero y los participantes podrán votar en persona.El caucus es un tipo de asamblea de…
-
There’s officially less than one month until Democratic voters across the Silver State are expected to come together to select their party’s preferred…
-
There’s still a little more than six months until Nevada’s Democratic Caucus, but already candidates have crisscrossed the state drumming up support…
-
Lawmakers in Nevada passed a number of bills aimed at improving the state's healthcare system this session. To help break some of it down, KUNR's Senior…