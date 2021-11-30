-
Charles F. Sams III would be the 19th director of the National Park Service – and the first Native American to lead the agency.
Here are the local headlines for the morning of Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.City of Reno presenting redistricting maps next weekBy Michelle BillmanThe City of…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.Health Officials Concerned As Nevada’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations GrowBy Paul…
Visitors have flocked to Western communities during the pandemic to soak in the region’s public lands. But how many visitors? While the National Park Service closely monitors visitation, national forests and the Bureau of Land Management lack an efficient and cost-effective way to measure foot traffic.
As more Americans get vaccinated, they're finally preparing for long-delayed vacations. But if they want to visit some big-name national parks in the...
Allegations of negligence are part of a $270 million wrongful death claim against the National Park Service after an accident in Utah’s Arches National…
A fight is brewing in eastern Utah over whether the National Park Service should include nearly 200 rock art sites in the National Register of Historic…
Since the 1960s, the National Park Service has partnered with nonprofit organizations to provide environmental education services to the public. But a...
Invasive animals are posing a major threat to national parks throughout the country, according to a new paper published in the journal Biological…