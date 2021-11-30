-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.Nevada Expanding New Vaccination Tracking SystemBy Noah GlickThe state of…
Wolf Pack fans have been adjusting to the news that Coach Eric Musselman has accepted a new position in Arkansas and Steve Alford has taken his place. The…
Eric Musselman is in his fourth year as head coach of Nevada men’s basketball. When he started, the team had not seen an NCAA tournament in years. Last…
Nevada men’s basketball player Jazz Johnson recently scored a career high of 27 points in his game against Air Force. As a junior, he’s been awarded two…
Nationwide, close to 21 million people are living with diabetes. Ninety percent of them are living with type 2 diabetes but just 10 percent are diagnosed…
After a 6 a.m. phone call from head coach Eric Musselman, Gus Argenal left his head coaching position at Cal State East Bay to join the Nevada Men’s…