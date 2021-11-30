-
As part of its budget plan, the Trump administration proposes spending $150 million for a new uranium reserve. That could help struggling uranium mining...
For years during the Cold War, large swaths of land in Nevada were used for atomic weapons testing. Nuclear bombs were dropped just miles from small towns…
Wild animals are protected within dozens of wildlife refuges across the Mountain West. But some of those areas are contaminated, because they used to be…
Wildfires are a common part of life in our region. According to new research, they can also give scientists valuable information about the climate effects…
Environmental activists are calling for a united voice in protesting the Department of Energy's recent shipment of nuclear waste through our…