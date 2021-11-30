-
A new birthing simulator at UNR is ensuring nursing students can continue hands-on training throughout the pandemic. Lucinda gives birth to her baby Luna…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.Favorable Weather Boost Containment On Caldor FireBy KUNR StaffBetter weather…
The Orvis School of Nursing at UNR started out with just 12 students and 5 faculty. Now, 60 years later, the school has about 300 students each year. The…
Western Nevada College is restoring nursing classes at its Fallon campus. Our contributor Brook Bentley of Northern Nevada Business Weekly has more.A…
In this installment of the UNR Health Watch, a discussion about nursing and behavioral health with Dr. Sandra Talley - the first alumna to be named the…
University of Nevada, Reno, Provost Kevin Carman visited with Dr. Patsy Ruchala, director of the Orvis School of Nursing, to talk about trends in nursing…
Construction plans are being finalized for a new health science center at Truckee Meadows Community College. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Bliss reports…