Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Apr. 23, 2021.Nevada COVID-19 Task Force Rejects Washoe County’s Reopening PlanBy Lucia…
Communities along the Truckee, Carson and Walker Rivers can breathe a sigh of relief for now, as the National Weather Service has downgraded some of its…
A new project in northern Nevada has finished up just in time to help keep the city of Fallon safe from potential spring runoff flooding.But officials say…
This year’s flooding has left many people in Northern Nevada either displaced or dealing with extensive property damage. But nowhere in the state may be…
This year, Northern Nevada was blasted with several major winter storms that caused widespread flooding and extensive property damage. But the weather…
Tensions ran high at O'Brien Middle School Wednesday night, as more than 100 Lemmon Valley residents voiced their anger at Washoe County for what they say…
Northern Nevada saw historic amounts of precipitation this water season, leaving many low-lying areas flooded and many higher elevations buried in snow.…
Crews continue to work on flood mitigation and recovery in Lemmon Valley more than two months after the first round of severe storms hit the region.Reno…
The federal government is offering assistance to northern Nevada businesses and homeowners affected by January's winter storms. Reno Public Radio’s Noah…
State and local officials have been assessing flood damage in Northern Nevada, taking aerial tours of the region and inspecting on foot. Our News Director…