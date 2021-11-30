-
As we get ready to chow down on holiday foods over the next couple of weeks, a new study has some grim news. It projects half of Americans will be obese...
-
The lack of access to nutritious food is a major issue across Indian Country. One program in Nevada is looking to increase healthy habits among youth on…
-
Almost a third of children in Nevada between the ages of four and five are overweight. To address this problem, state lawmakers have passed new…
-
Nevada has more large nail salons than any other state, but new research has found a troubling health issue lurking at them. A study published this week…
-
A bill under consideration now would collect more information about obesity in Nevada and the efforts to prevent it. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Bliss…