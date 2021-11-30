-
Squaw Valley Resort’s expansion plan has passed another hurdle on its way to approval. With a thumbs up from the Placer County Planning Commission, the…
Placer County released the final plan for the expansion of the Village at Squaw Resort last week. Reno Public Radio's Amy Westervelt brings us this…
The effort to incorporate Olympic Valley into its own town has ended. Reno Public Radio’s Amy Westervelt has been covering the proposal and has this…
The bid to incorporate Tahoe's Olympic Valley into its own town was dealt a potentially fatal blow last week. After months of back and forth, the Placer…
Olympic Valley residents who want to incorporate their town had a big win this week, but they’ve got a long road ahead, and not everyone in the community…