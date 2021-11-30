race and ethnicity

-
Racial disparities are deeply pronounced in state prisons across the nation – and some Western states top the list.
-
KUNR Today: People Of Color Most Likely Impacted By Wildfire, Tahoe Rim Trail Damaged By Caldor FireHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.Report: People Of Color More Impacted By WildfiresBy Bert Johnson, Mountain…
-
Vanessa Chavarriaga loves to be outside, whether it's floating down a river in the desert or ice skating on a frozen alpine lake. And when she posts...
-
Community members gathered at the University of Nevada, Reno on Monday to remember the victims of the Ukraine International Airlines plane crash that took…