Reno 1868 Football club

-
Read in English. El equipo de la United Soccer League de Reno, Reno 1868 FC, anunció el viernes 5 de noviembre que dejaría de operar después de la…
-
Lee en español.Reno’s United Soccer League team, Reno 1868 FC, announced Friday it would cease operations following the 2020 season.Reno 1868 FC sprouted…
-
Read in English.Aunque muchos eventos deportivos en vivo se han cancelado debido a la pandemia, el Greater Nevada Field encendió sus luces para dar la…
-
Many live sporting events have been shut down due to the pandemic, but after nearly five months, Greater Nevada Field turned on its lights over the…
-
El primer equipo profesional de fútbol en Reno ya tiene una base de fanáticos fieles y solo esta creciendo. Nuestra reportera Stephanie Serrano, en…
-
Reno’s first soccer team already has a loyal and growing fan base. Our reporter Stephanie Serrano, with Noticiero Móvil, explores why.A sea of blue and…
-
Home games for Reno 1868 FC kick off at about 7:00 p.m. but for the Battle Born Brigade, game day starts as early as 4:00 p.m. The Battle Born Brigade is…
-
The Greater Nevada Field is a unique shared space that houses the Reno Aces baseball team and Reno’s forthcoming soccer team.During last night’s test run,…