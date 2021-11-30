-
During the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 300 houseless individuals have been sleeping at the Reno Events Center, but the makeshift shelter is slated to close…
Reno’s homeless shelters closed on March 21 because social distancing protocols could not be safely maintained. The City of Reno opened the downtown Reno…
Friday, the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority Board will decide if ex-military barracks in Stead can be used as emergency housing for the houseless during the…
The city of Reno is getting closer to bringing a professional minor league hockey team to town. Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports.During last week’s…