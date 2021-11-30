-
State lawmakers are one step closer to amending the Nevada Constitution to remove language banning same-sex marriage.Assembly Joint Resolution 2 would…
-
With the legalization of same-sex marriage, some economists think Nevada’s weddings business could grow by roughly $30 million a year. But the wedding…
-
After a confusing series of legal twists and turns this week that left gay couples across Nevada in limbo, Reno residents Karen Goody and Karen Vibe…
-
UPDATE 11:40 AM ThursdayGay couples could finally be within hours of the right to marry in Nevada.The Coalition for the Protection of Marriage has dropped…