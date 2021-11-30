school overcrowding

-
Homeowners in the Wild Creek community are considering legal action to prevent a land transfer that would allow the Washoe County School District (WCSD)…
-
The Washoe County School District has plans to build a new high school and to re-purpose Hug High into a career and technical academy.Several local…
-
For the last dozen years, Washoe County voters rejected all education ballot measures. That streak came to an end yesterday when WC-1, the initiative to…
-
Note: This story orginally aired on May 24, 2016. This November, Washoe County voters are being asked whether or not to approve a sales tax increase to…
-
A political action committee (PAC) has raised about a million dollars to support a ballot measure that would raise the sales tax in Washoe County by…
-
Nevada’s primary election is in full swing. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray was at one polling site—Reno High School—to learn more about what issues Washoe…
-
Nineteen people are vying for four Washoe County school board seats. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray reports voters will get a chance to learn more about…
-
About four hundred people are expected in downtown Reno at an event focusing on how Washoe County schools impact economic growth. Reno Public Radio’s Anh…
-
Many area business leaders are hammering this message: severe overcrowding at Washoe County schools could hurt the region’s economic growth. That's why…
-
Almost two hundred peopled packed the new Reno headquarters of a grassroots organization working to get a ballot measure passed that would increase the…