-
Washoe County got an early start to the school year on Monday, with all but five public schools back in session. Reno Public Radio's Julia Ritchey reports…
-
Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton wrapped up her second visit to Reno last night with a large organizing rally where she focused on several issues…
-
In reviewing what happened before and during the Sparks Middle School shooting in 2013, emergency management and education officials have learned a lot.…
-
One year ago, 12-year-old Jose Reyes opened fire at Sparks Middle School, killing teacher Michael Landsberry and himself, along with injuring two…
-
It's been almost a year since 12-year-old Jose Reyes opened fire at Sparks Middle School last October, killing a teacher and himself, and injuring two…