-
Tech startups have been migrating into cities all around the Mountain West, from Denver to Salt Lake to Boise.
-
One Reno startup is making it possible for patients to convert their smartphone into a stethoscope in order to allow a doctor to remotely listen to their…
-
This is the second year for a series of meetings called 'Law on Tap' at the Depot Craft Brewery and Distillery in Reno. Here, local entrepreneurs can…
-
The monthly event series Silicon Mountain is celebrating a new livestream that lets anyone join in, and a regular viewing party at a Reno co-working…
-
We’re headed into graduation season soon, and Reno Public Radio’s Amy Westervelt has the story of one local college student who has already scored a CEO…
-
Sierra Nevada College, in Incline Village, hosted its own version of Shark Tank this week. Reno Public Radio's Amy Westervelt was there to hear the…
-
A local business that aims to be the world’s largest milk bank won what’s called the InnovateHer startup pitch competition in Reno last month. InnovateHer…
-
Co-working spaces are usually devoted to tech startups, but The Design Hub, in MidTown Reno, is different. Local graphic designer Pattie Sennert opened…
-
Women’s skis are generally softer, smaller versions of men’s skis. But according to Jen Gurecki, CEO of Tahoe-based startup Coalition Snow, it doesn’t…
-
Would-be local tech entrepreneurs got a new place to take their startup ideas last week. What was once one of several ski shops along Tahoe Boulevard in…