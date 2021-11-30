State budget

-
Nevada lawmakers have successfully negotiated one of the largest mining tax increases in state history. The bill’s passage caps off a tumultuous session…
This week officially marked the halfway point of Nevada’s 81st Legislative Session. And with less than 60 days until lawmakers are forced to end the…
One month down, three to go as lawmakers in Nevada move through the 81st regular session. So far, the start of the session has been slow, but a number of…
Nevada's 81st regular legislative session convened in Carson City Monday. Over the next 120 days, lawmakers will craft and debate hundreds of bills and…