© 2023 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics and Policy

Special session possibility lingers amid Gov. Lombardo’s threat to veto the state budget

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published May 22, 2023 at 11:53 AM PDT
The exterior of a large beige building with white accents and two rows of tall windows on a sunny day.
Zoe Malen
/
KUNR Public Radio
Nevada State Capitol

Nevada’s governor is threatening to veto the state’s budget. What does that mean?

With just over two weeks left of the 120-day session, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo is prepared to potentially veto the state budget unless his priorities are met.

Two of the governor’s five bills haven’t been heard, including one to require showing identification to vote, and Democratic leaders haven’t agreed to put money toward private education. All five of his bills are exempt from legislative deadlines.

Sondra Cosgrove, a history professor at the College of Southern Nevada, said Lombardo’s threat of a budget veto is serious, and there’s incentive for him to call a special session following the Democratic-controlled 2023 legislative session.

“He gets to write the proclamation and say, ‘These are the topics you will discuss during this special session. You can’t talk about anything else that’s not in that proclamation.’ So that’s going to give him the power to say, ‘Okay, you’re going to discuss my bills,’” Cosgrove said.

The budget funds all state agencies, like health and human services, the DMV, and public employee salaries. The budget must be approved by June 1, or the state government will essentially go into a shutdown.

Tags
Politics and Policy 2023 Nevada Legislative SessionNevada legislatureNevada GovernorState budget
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning journalist covering politics, focusing on democracy and solutions for KUNR Public Radio. Her goal is to provide helpful and informative coverage for everyday Nevadans.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
Related Content