© 2023 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics and Policy

Gov. Lombardo vetoes three major bills limiting firearms access

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published May 17, 2023 at 2:07 PM PDT
Harris and Jauregui are outdoors, in business casual attire, looking into the distance with solemn expressions.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Democrats Sen. Dallas Harris (left) and Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui denounced the governor’s vetoes at a press conference in Carson City, Nev., on May 17, 2023.

Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo denied the gun safety bills shortly before a planned press conference by advocates.

The Democratic-backed bills would have prohibited people under 21 from buying and possessing semi-automatic shotguns and rifles, restricted firearms within 100 feet of election sites, and banned people convicted of a hate crime from owning a gun for 10 years.

The news broke as Democrats and gun violence prevention advocates were set to hold a press conference urging the governor to sign the bills into law. Instead, speakers denounced his decision.

Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, a survivor of the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, sponsored two of the bills.

“After his time consoling the families of ‘One October,’ I expected the governor to have the basic empathy to realize his responsibility to prevent future mass shootings,” Jauregui said. “I never want a Nevadan to experience the trauma that I and so many have endured, and I would have expected the governor to want the same.”

Following his first vetoes of the session, Lombardo issued a written statement saying, “I will not support legislation that infringes on the constitutional rights of Nevadans.”

It was not immediately clear if lawmakers would attempt to override the vetoes.

Tags
Politics and Policy Nevada legislature2023 Nevada Legislative Sessionfirearmsgun violence
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning journalist covering politics, focusing on democracy and solutions for KUNR Public Radio. Her goal is to provide helpful and informative coverage for everyday Nevadans.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
Related Content