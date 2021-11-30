-
Former University of Nevada, Reno President Joe Crowley is releasing a collection of poetry this week. The book, entitled Hats Off to the Cap, is…
-
Boabab Press, the publishing arm of Sundance Books and Music, has a new kid's book featuring some of the baby animals found in Nevada. Danna O'Connor…
-
Nevada Humanities 2015 Literary Crawl kicks off at 4:00pm, Saturday, May 30th at Sundance Books and Music, 121 California Avenue. Over twenty Nevada…
-
Nevada Humanities 2015 Literary Crawl kicks off at 4:00pm, Saturday, May 30th at Sundance Books and Music, 121 California Avenue. Over twenty Nevada…
-
Nevada Humanities holds a monthly salon at Sundance Books and Music, 121 California Avenue. For January the topic was "Living Deliberately-Resolutions for…
-
Danna O'Connor chats with Gailmarie Pahmeier, Reno's first Poet Laureate. There's an open house for Gailmarie at Sundance Books and Music, tomorrow,…