teen suicide

-
In Nevada, one in four high school students contemplate taking their own life. To raise awareness, Washoe County has created a suicide prevention campaign…
-
Brianna Murry, 18, graduates from Galena High School this week. She was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder last year after a suicide attempt…
-
It’s been a year since Carla Ballesteros, a student at Damonte Ranch High School, died by suicide. KUNR’s Karina Gonzalez visited her family at her…
-
In Nevada County, an unfortunate spike in youth suicides has prompted school districts to reevaluate how they support kids. The result is a handful of new…
-
More than 80 percent of the country’s public middle and high schools start too early, according to a report out last week from the Centers for Disease…