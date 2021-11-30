-
A partnership between The Boeing Company’s unmanned aircraft systems design team, Insitu, and the University of Nevada, Reno could help improve the way…
A former military contractor who spent the past three years flying drones in Iraq and Afghanistan is building a brand new curriculum at Truckee Meadows…
A serious health concern for many blind people is a lack of exercise because they may not have easy access to it. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Bliss…
Robots, aerial and underwater drones, driverless road vehicles, and pretty much any other autonomous system you can imagine are being explored by…